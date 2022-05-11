Beverly Joann Cascio

March 2, 1932 - May 9, 2022

TAYLORVILLE — Beverly Joann Cascio, 90 of Mount Vernon, formerly of Taylorville, passed away at 7:20 a.m. on Monday, May 9, 2022, at SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mount Vernon. She was born on March 2, 1932, in Mount Auburn, the daughter of Ralph and Ola Kathleen "Kitty" (Kerney) Smith. She married John A. Cascio on April 29, 1972, in Stonington, and he preceded her in death on July 20, 2001.

Joann was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Joann worked in retail throughout her life, including at the Taylorville Walmart. She loved to go for drives and never missed a change to eat at County Kitchen. She loved to travel, especially to Walt Disney World. Spending time at the ocean watching the sun set was also a favorite of Joann's. She was a fan of the St. Louis Cardinals.

She is survived by her children: Beverly Lawler-Cowan (Mark) of Mount Vernon, Mari Jo Cascio of Johnson City, and Mitchel Cascio of Pinckneyville; step children: Mike Cascio of Mansfield, Scott Cascio of Pennsylvania, Laura Orcutt of Champaign, and Lisa Montiliel of New York; several grandchildren including: Deanna Isaiah and Kyle Lewis; foster son: Roger Huette; sister: Helen Daley of Michigan; and several cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son: Alan Lawler; and sister: Dorothy Speagle.

A graveside service for Joann will take place at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Taylorville with Monsignor David Lantz officiating. Memorials may be made to the Christian County Animal Control. McClure Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Taylorville is assisting the family with arrangements. Memories of Joann, or condolences to the family, may be shared online at www.mcclurefuneralhome.com.