Beverly Roberta (Porter) Haff

Oct. 4, 1927 - Mar. 30, 2023

NOVATO, CA – Beverly (Porter) Haff, spouse of the late John Haff, beloved mother and grandmother, passed peacefully on March 30 at her home in Novato, CA. After John's passing in 1982, she committed her life to her two teenage sons, ensuring they had love and stability. Bev didn't remarry.

Born Oct. 4, 1927 in Mt Vernon, she was the only child of William and Cecil Porter and attended Mt Vernon Township HS from 1942-1945. Married in 1952, Bev lived in Illinois, Missouri, and Washington before finding her forever home in Novato in 1967.

Bev was an avid golfer, sports fan and a member of the Sigma Phi Sorority. Passionate for travel, she toured Venezuela, Cuba and Brazil in the 1950's and extensively in Europe in the 60's-90s.

Bev is predeceased by her son Keith and survived by her son Robert and his wife DeAnn, grandchildren Skylar and Brodie, and nieces Kim, Kylene and Kari.

Rest in peace Mom.