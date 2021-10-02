Beverly Sue Hallesy

1939 - 2021

MARIETTA, GA — Beverly Sue Hallesy passed away unexpectedly September 28, 2021, in Marietta, Georgia. Beverly was 82 years old.

Beverly was born March 4, 1939 to Conrad and Mary Brown in Jonesboro, Illinois. She is preceded in death by her husband and love of her life of 58 years, Robert Hallesy, her parents, Conrad and Mary Brown, her beloved sister and brother in-law, Barbara and her husband, Gene Leath.

Beverly was a graduate of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale with a bachelor's degree in education. Beverly had a long career in education, touching the lives of hundreds of students, maintaining communication with many students even until today. Beverly would tell anyone that she met, that she loved every single day of her teaching career and never had a day that she didn't enjoy her students. Beverly taught at St. Andrew Catholic School in Murphysboro, Illinois for many years. The friendships with her fellow teachers and staff have endured the years and they meant the world to her.

Survivors include her five children: daughter Terri Hallesy of Champaign, Illinois, son Robert Hallesy of Vienna, Illinois, daughter Christine Hallesy of Columbus, Ohio, daughter and son-in law, Dana and David Drake of Marietta, Georgia, daughter Shanna Armit of Marietta, Georgia; grandchildren: Ethan Hallesy, Megan Hallesy, Jordan Drake, Bennett Drake, Cierra Zimmerman, Grace Armit, Jack Armit; brother and sister-in-law Terry and Nancy Brown of Carbondale, Illinois; nephews: Treg Brown of Carbondale, Illinois, Ted Brown of Watercolor, Florida; niece Rhonda Sego of Albuquerque, New Mexico; five great grandchildren, and many special great nieces and nephews.

Beverly had recently moved to Georgia to be closer to her daughters, leaving Southern Illinois where she and Bob had made their home at Lake Chautauqua for 43 years. Her passion in life was teaching. She was devoted to making an impact in the lives of her students and treasured any and all correspondence from prior students. She was also a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends.

The family is planning a private memorial at a later date.