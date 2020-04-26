Bill Bailey
Bill Bailey

Bill Bailey

Bailey

VIENNA — Billy "Bill" Bailey, 80, passed away peacefully at 2 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by members of his loving family.

A private funeral service will be conducted at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Health-Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 or to the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery, in care of Chesley Williams, P.O. Box 714, Vienna, IL 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

To view the complete obituary or to share a memory of Bill or leave an online message of condolence for his family, visit www.baileyfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

