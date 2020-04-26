× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VIENNA — Billy "Bill" Bailey, 80, passed away peacefully at 2 a.m. Friday, April 24, 2020, at his home surrounded by members of his loving family.

A private funeral service will be conducted at Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna. Burial will be in the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Mercy Health-Hospice, 911 Joe Clifton Drive, Paducah, KY 42001 or to the Vienna Fraternal Cemetery, in care of Chesley Williams, P.O. Box 714, Vienna, IL 62995.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey Funeral Home in Vienna.

To view the complete obituary or to share a memory of Bill or leave an online message of condolence for his family, visit www.baileyfh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bill Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.