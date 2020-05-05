COBDEN — SIU Professor Emeritus Bill Boysen, 84 of Cobden, passed away peacefully on April 28, 2020.
Bill was born Jan. 23, 1936, to Emil and Erna Boysen of Foster, Washington.
He is survived by his wife, Marilyn; son, Trent Boysen and family, Lori, Zoe, and Emma; and daughter, Kendall Boysen and family, Nora, Devyn, and Alex.
Memorial services will be held privately for the family. A memorial service for the public will be held at a later date.
Memorials may be made to the Activities Fund at the Illinois Veterans Home in Anna, 792 N. Main St., Anna, IL 62906.
To leave online condolences for the family, visit www.rendlemanhileamnfh.com.
Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden is in charge of arrangements.
