GOREVILLE — Bill Edward Newton, 77, of Sherman, died at 1:40 a.m., July 7, 2020, in Memorial Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, July 15, in Blue Funeral Home in Goreville, followed by burial at 2:30 p.m. in Cana Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

