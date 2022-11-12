Bill Phifer was born on the family's Jackson County dairy farm on March 26, 1927 to Lester Phifer and Madelyn Banta Phifer. After graduating from Murphysboro High School in 1944, Bill entered the Navy and was honorably discharged in Aug. 1946. From 1946-1949, Bill attended SIU - Carbondale, where he was a member of Chi Delta Chi (now Phi Kappa Tau) fraternity. He graduated in 1949 with a BSBA. After graduation, Bill was hired by Limerick Finance (later Credit Thrift Financial Corporation and American General Insurance). Over his 42 year career with the company, he held many titles and positions. When Bill retired in 1992, he was President of Public Affairs. In 1951, Bill met Idella Tackett, and they were married in November of that year. Bill and Idella became the parents of three daughters - Katherine, Elizabeth and Ruth. Throughout his lifetime, Bill was active in the Disciples of Christ churches in the cities in which they lived. He served on church boards, and as a Deacon and Elder. At the time of his death, he was a member of Northway Christian Church in Dallas, Texas. Bill is survived by Idella, his wife of almost 71 years, daughters Katherine Phifer Shoemaker and Elizabeth Phifer, grandchildren Morgan Shoemaker and Elena Phifer, great grandson Shayne Shoemaker, his brother Lester Bud Phifer, and many nieces and nephews. On Nov. 12, a celebration of Bill's life will take place at the home of his daughter Elizabeth.