Billie "Bill" G. Akins

Billie "Bill" G. Akins

CAMBRIA — Billie "Bill" G. Akins, 90, of Cambria, passed away Thursday, November 25, 2021, at his home.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home in Carterville, with the Rev. R.H. Chitwood officiating. Burial with military rites will be at Blairsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m., Wednesday.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

