Billie Don Ramsey
April 22, 1938 - March 5, 2023
CARTERVILLE — Billie Don Ramsey, 84, of Marion, passed away Sunday, March 5, 2023, at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 11, 2023, at Riggin-Pillatsch & Burke Funeral Home, with Pastor Kevin McNeely officiating. Burial will be in Egyptian Memorial Gardens in Energy. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
He is the husband of Caroline (Damron) Ramsey; father of: Steve (Cheryl) Ramsey and Kim (Rick) McKinney; and dear grandfather.
For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.