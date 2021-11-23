Billie Kathryn Zimny
June 28, 1935 - Nov. 14, 2021
KNOXVILLE, TN — Billie Kathryn Zimny, age 86, of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Carbondale, Illinois, went to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, November 14, 2021. Billie was a member of St. John Neumann Catholic Church and a former member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Carbondale. Billie was a junior high school teacher in Herrin, Illinois, for many years and was a lobbyist for retired teachers in Springfield, Illinois. Billie was an avid knitter.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph D. Zimny; parents, James Boggio and Mildred Kosanovich Boggio; brother, Jim Boggio. She is survived by her daughters: Julianna Shpik and husband, Peter of Loudon, Tennessee, Kathryn (Kate) Zimny of St. Louis, Missouri; son, Joseph Zimny and wife, Linda of Irvine, California; grandchildren: Jason, Cynthia, Alexandra and Laura; great-grandchildren: Allie, Joseph, William and Ariya.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Thursday at the Click Funeral Home Farragut Chapel. A Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday at St John Neumann Catholic with Father Joe Reed celebrant. Interment will be in Maple Hill Cemetery in Sesser, Illinois. In lieu of flower, memorials may be made to a charity of choice.
