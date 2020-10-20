PINCKNEYVILLE — Billy J. “Bill” Ozburn, 79, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at 11:01 p.m. in St. Louis University Hospital, St. Louis.

Bill was born Oct. 3, 1941, in Du Quoin, a son to Howard and Lorraine (Eaton) Ozburn.

On Aug. 21, 1965, Bill married Mary Lou Eisenhauer in Pinckneyville, and she survives.

He worked as an accountant and had a bachelor's degree from SIU.

Bill was a member of Beaucoup Baptist Church in Pinckneyville.

He enjoyed being in his yard, jigsaw puzzles, reading and spending time with family.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Mary Lou Ozburn of Pinckneyville; one daughter, Lynn (Bill) Huffhine of Rochester Hills, Michigan; one son, David (Melanie) Ozburn of Olive Branch, Mississippi; four grandchildren, Jessica (Josiah) Jones, Zach (Abigail) Ozburn, Nathanael Ozburn, and Clarissa Ozburn; three great-grandchildren, Olivia, Elinor, and Matilda Jones; one aunt and uncle, Geneva and Harold Helvey; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and one brother, Don Ozburn.