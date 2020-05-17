ANNA — Billy Joe “Joey” Jurden Jr., of Bakersfield, California, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Bakersfield.
He was born April 25, 1955, to Billy Jurden Sr., and Iris Jurden in Anna, who preceded him in death.
He attended AJCHS and graduated in 1973 and went to Shawnee Community College where he received his LPN degree.
Bill is survived by his daughter, Cara (Tim) Gibson, son, Dan Jurden, grandchildren, Noah Ray and Ciara Ray, all of Bakersfield, California; sisters, Debbie (Steve) Clover of Alto Pass, and Donna (Jeff) Henderson of Goreville; uncle, Don Hicks of Sparta; son-in-law, Sam Ray of Bakersfield; also several nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fresenius Dialysis or Hospice.
Celebration will be at a later date due to restrictions because of COVID-19.
