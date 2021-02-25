Billy Norman Morgan ("Bill")
JOHNSTON CITY - Billy Norman Morgan, ("Bill"), 85, of Johnston City left this world February 23, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. surrounded by the comfort of his family over these past few weeks.
Funeral services for Mr. Morgan will be held at Vantrease Funeral Home in Zeigler, at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021. Burial will be at the Zeigler Cemetery. Visiting hours are from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. COVID restrictions apply and facial coverings must be worn.
Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.