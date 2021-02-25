 Skip to main content
Billy Norman Morgan ("Bill")
Billy Norman Morgan ("Bill")

Billy Norman Morgan ("Bill")

Billy Norman Morgan ("Bill")

JOHNSTON CITY - Billy Norman Morgan, ("Bill"), 85, of Johnston City left this world February 23, 2021 at 11:20 a.m. surrounded by the comfort of his family over these past few weeks.

Funeral services for Mr. Morgan will be held at Vantrease Funeral Home in Zeigler, at 1:00 p.m., Friday, February 26, 2021. Burial will be at the Zeigler Cemetery. Visiting hours are from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m., Friday at the funeral home. COVID restrictions apply and facial coverings must be worn.

Visit www.vantreasefuneralhome.com for more information and to sign the online register book.

