Billy Thomas "Topper" Hurst

MARION - Billy Thomas "Topper" Hurst, age 91, of Marion, IL and Sarasota, FL, passed away peacefully with his family near, at 7:17 p.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at his home in Marion.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 North Court Street, Marion.

The visitation will be on Saturday, January 23, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Following the time of visitation the funeral service will be at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery of Marion, IL.

Military honors will be accorded at the graveside by the members of the Heyde-Pillow V.F.W. Post No. 1301 of Marion, and members of the United States Army Funeral Honors Burial Detail at the cemetery.

For those who prefer, memorial contributions may be made to "Scottsboro Baptist Church Building Fund". Memorial contributions may be mailed in care of Wilson-McReynolds Funeral Home, 900 N. Court Street, Marion, IL 62959. Memorial envelopes will also be available at the funeral home.