Bishop Charles W. Gillespie, Jr.

CARBONDALE — Bishop Charles W. Gillespie, Jr., 91, departed this life on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 14, at March of Faith Community Church, 810 N. Wall St., Carbondale.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the Dentmon Center, 880 W. High St., Carbondale. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery in Carbondale.

Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.