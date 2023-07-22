Blaine Anthony Barron

July 15, 2023 - July 18, 2023

MONTICELLO, IL – Blaine Anthony Barron, infant, of Monticello passed away at 11:12 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at Kirby Medical Center, Monticello.

Blaine was born July 15, 2023 in Urbana, IL to Devon Barron and Bree Spencer.

He is survived by his parents, Devon Barron and Bree Spencer of Monticello; grandparents, Amanda Dalton, Steve (Misty) Wright, and Antonio Barron; great-grandparents, Rich (Sandy) Wylie and Barbara Melvin; and uncles Gavin Wylie and Nathan Barron. He was preceded in death by his great-grandfather Bill Melvin.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:30 p.m., Sunday, July 23, 2023 at the Monticello Christian Church, 1699 N. State St., Monticello, IL. Funeral service will begin at 2:30 p.m. with Rev. Jordan Ziegenbein officiating.

Memorials may be made to the family in care of Devon or Bree.

