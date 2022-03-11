 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Flowers

CHRISTOPHER — Bob Flowers, 81, of Christopher, passed away on Tuesday March 8, 2022.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday March 16, 2022, at 11 a.m. at the Gilbert Funeral Home in Christopher with Brother Ron Henwood officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Christ's View Christian Church and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For a full obituary go to our website www.gilbertfuneralhomes.com.

