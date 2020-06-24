Bob McIntosh
PULASKI — Bob McIntosh, 76, passed away at 2:50 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Lake of Egypt.

Visitation will be from 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, June 26, in Cross Road United Methodist Church in Ullin.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Bob McIntosh Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of The First State Bank of Dongola, P.O. Box 219, Dongola, IL 62926. Envelopes will be available at the church.

To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com.

