April 4, 1940—Nov. 26, 2022

HERRIN – Bobbie Ray “Bob” Rendleman, 82, of Herrin, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at his home in Herrin.

Bob worked as a machinist at Caterpillar facility in Montgomery, IL for 27 years. He was an entrepreneur and investor in real estate and the stock market.

Bob was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He loved the Lord and was of the Christian faith.

Bob was born April 4, 1940, in Hardin County to Willie Robert and Mamie Mildred (Crow) Rendleman.

Bob married Patsy Jolene Limes on June 16, 1962, in Sheridan, IL. She survives him in Herrin.

He is also survived by his two daughters and sons-in-law: Melanie Rae & Dave Siegfried of Denver, CO and Rhonda Kae & Todd Larsen of Morris, IL; grandchildren: Justin Larsen and Alyssa Larsen; three brothers and two sisters-in-law: Van & Ruth Rendleman of Pittsburg, IL, Ronnie Rendleman of Pittsburg, IL, and Terry & Carol Rendleman of Marion, IL; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Keith Rendleman.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. David Dyer officiating. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be at Busby Church Cemetery in Goreville.

Memorial donations in Bob’s memory may be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois, 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959; envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

To share a story or leave a message for the family, please visit: www.meredithwaddell.com