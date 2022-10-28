Bobbi G. Nicholas (nee Mikutis)

She is survived by her husband, Corey Nicholas; her daughter, Cassandra Martin; and son- in- law, Chase Martin; and her son, Blake Nicholas. She is also survived by her father, Thomas Mikutis; and her mother, Sandra Mikutis and Hank Rogers; one sister, Jamie Galli; and brother- in-law, Brad Galli; aunts and uncles: Beverly and David Heavner, Karen Lewis and Kevin Mikutis; She also had many loving cousins. She was also loved by family members and friends.