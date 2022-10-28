Bobbi G. Nicholas (nee Mikutis)
Aug. 9, 1968 - Oct. 18, 2022
SARASOTA, FL – Bobbi G. Nicholas (nee Mikutis) passed away Oct. 18, 2022. She was born Aug. 9, 1968.
She is survived by her husband, Corey Nicholas; her daughter, Cassandra Martin; and son- in- law, Chase Martin; and her son, Blake Nicholas. She is also survived by her father, Thomas Mikutis; and her mother, Sandra Mikutis and Hank Rogers; one sister, Jamie Galli; and brother- in-law, Brad Galli; aunts and uncles: Beverly and David Heavner, Karen Lewis and Kevin Mikutis; She also had many loving cousins. She was also loved by family members and friends.
Bobbi was raised in West Frankfort IL. Bobbi was a loving person and loved by all. She loved Disney World and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all.
