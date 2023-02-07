Bobbie Jean Ross

Dec. 2, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2023

GREENWOOD, IN – Bobbie Jean Ross, 86, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN.

She was born on Dec. 2, 1936 in Herrin, IL to the late Robert J. and Beatrice Payne Travis. Mrs. Ross was a homemaker and devoted member of Christian Assembly Church in Louisville.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Jack L. Ross; a brother, Sam Travis; and sister, Lois Travis Capagreco. Mrs. Ross is survived by two sons: Steve (Neelia) and Larry (Brenda) Ross; one brother, Jimmy Travis (Nancy); a sister, Lena Travis Koerner; four grandchildren: Michelle Conley (Jordan), Matthew Ross (Lindsey), Jason Ross (Courtney), and Josh Ross (Talia); along with eleven great-grandchildren: Tristyn Ross Olmo, Jonathan Ross, Whitney Conley, Jadyn Ross, Sydney Conley, Madison Ross, Trayton Ross, Alexis Conley, Connor, Kellen, and Cameron Ross.

A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Christian Assembly Church, 9020 Stonestreet Road, Louisville, with burial to follow in Beth Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to be made to Christian Assembly Church.