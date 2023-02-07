Bobbie Jean Ross
Dec. 2, 1936 - Feb. 2, 2023
GREENWOOD, IN – Bobbie Jean Ross, 86, of Greenwood, IN, passed away on Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Community Hospital South in Indianapolis, IN.
She was born on Dec. 2, 1936 in Herrin, IL to the late Robert J. and Beatrice Payne Travis. Mrs. Ross was a homemaker and devoted member of Christian Assembly Church in Louisville.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Jack L. Ross; a brother, Sam Travis; and sister, Lois Travis Capagreco. Mrs. Ross is survived by two sons: Steve (Neelia) and Larry (Brenda) Ross; one brother, Jimmy Travis (Nancy); a sister, Lena Travis Koerner; four grandchildren: Michelle Conley (Jordan), Matthew Ross (Lindsey), Jason Ross (Courtney), and Josh Ross (Talia); along with eleven great-grandchildren: Tristyn Ross Olmo, Jonathan Ross, Whitney Conley, Jadyn Ross, Sydney Conley, Madison Ross, Trayton Ross, Alexis Conley, Connor, Kellen, and Cameron Ross.
A celebration of her life will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Christian Assembly Church, 9020 Stonestreet Road, Louisville, with burial to follow in Beth Haven Memorial Gardens. Friends may visit from 11 a.m. until time of services. Memorial gifts are suggested to be made to Christian Assembly Church.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.