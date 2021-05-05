Bobby Daniels

1939 - 2021

MURPHYSBORO - Bobby Daniels, age 82 of Murphysboro and formerly of Mounds, passed away, Sunday, May 2, 2021 in his home.

He was born March 14, 1939 in Mounds to Floyd and Essie (Frizzell) Daniels.

Bobby married Marilyn Simpson on May 21, 1960. They shared 60 years of making wonderful memories.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

He was the owner of J.N. Barger Plumbing. He was a member of Local 160 Plumbers and Pipefitters of Murphysboro.

Bobby loved his family and friends and enjoyed talking with them when they would come to visit. He loved lending a helping hand to others, especially mowing their lawns. He enjoyed the wildlife, sitting outside and feeding the birds and squirrels.

He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of Murphysboro; a daughter, Lisa Daniels of Murphysboro; a grandson, Aaron Cripps of Murphysboro; a niece, Darlene Bland of Wood River; a great niece, Brandy (Derek) Kelley of Edwardsville; two great-great nieces, Camden and Makenna Kelley of Edwardsville; a great nephew, Ronald Whalen of Alton; other relatives and a host of friends.