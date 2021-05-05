Bobby Daniels
1939 - 2021
MURPHYSBORO - Bobby Daniels, age 82 of Murphysboro and formerly of Mounds, passed away, Sunday, May 2, 2021 in his home.
He was born March 14, 1939 in Mounds to Floyd and Essie (Frizzell) Daniels.
Bobby married Marilyn Simpson on May 21, 1960. They shared 60 years of making wonderful memories.
He proudly served his country in the United States Army.
He was the owner of J.N. Barger Plumbing. He was a member of Local 160 Plumbers and Pipefitters of Murphysboro.
Bobby loved his family and friends and enjoyed talking with them when they would come to visit. He loved lending a helping hand to others, especially mowing their lawns. He enjoyed the wildlife, sitting outside and feeding the birds and squirrels.
He is survived by his loving wife, Marilyn of Murphysboro; a daughter, Lisa Daniels of Murphysboro; a grandson, Aaron Cripps of Murphysboro; a niece, Darlene Bland of Wood River; a great niece, Brandy (Derek) Kelley of Edwardsville; two great-great nieces, Camden and Makenna Kelley of Edwardsville; a great nephew, Ronald Whalen of Alton; other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Donald Floyd Daniels.
Funeral Services for Bobby Daniels will be Friday, May 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM in Crain Pleasant Grove-Murdale Funeral Home with Rev. Charles Allen officiating. Interment will follow in Green Lawn Memorial Gardens. Military honors will be accorded with the folding of the flag.
The funeral service will be live streamed via the Crain Funeral Home Facebook Page.
Visitation will be from 9:00 AM until the hour of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Hospice of Southern Illinois and will be accepted at the funeral home.
To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family visit www.crainsonline.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.