Bobby Donald Dyel

Jan. 17, 1934 - Feb. 5, 2022

DU QUOIN — Bobby Donald Dyel, 88, of Du Quoin, went to his Lord and Savior at 3:48 p.m., Saturday, February 5, 2022, at the SIH Herrin Hospital.

Bob, as he was known by everyone, was born on January 17, 1934, at Mount Vernon, IL, the son of Otto and Inez (Severen) Dyel.

He married the love of his life, Carolyn Gardner, on Thanksgiving Day, November 26, 1953, at Mount Vernon, IL, and she survives.

Bob worked in the grocery business his entire working career. Starting at Bracy's in Mount Vernon, while still a teenager, Bob worked in nearly every aspect of the grocery business. He worked as a salesman for Du Quoin Packing Company, a delivery man for Wonder Bread and as a meat cutter for Big Star in Mount Vernon. In 1964, Bob's life changed as he became a supervisor for the grocery store chain, Big John's, headquartered in Carmi, IL. During his time with Big John's, Bob was respected by employees and ownership both. Bob and Carolyn briefly owned and operated Dyel's Red and White in Christopher, IL, before selling and going to work for the Food Park grocery chain. The desire to own and operate his own store never left Bob and he returned to private ownership in 1984 by purchasing the Food Park in Du Quoin. Bob was joined in this venture by his wife Carolyn, son Mark and daughter Kristy. The family worked together for 18-years eventually owning stores in Benton and Vienna also. Working with his family on a daily basis was the highlight of Bob's working career.

In retirement, Bob stayed active serving as President of the Du Quoin Chamber of Commerce, President of the Optimist Club, and President of the Rotary Club. He served on the church council and personnel committee of the Du Quoin First United Methodist Church. His passion in his later years was working with the church's Weekend Warrior Program, providing food for deserving school children on the weekend.

During Bob and Carolyn's married life, they had the opportunity to travel extensively, visiting foreign countries: Germany, Russia, Greece, Canada, Switzerland, China and Italy. Two of their special trips were to Finland and Spain, where they visited Mervi Bremmes and Itsey Haubek, two exchange students they hosted while those girls attended Du Quoin High School. Bob and Carolyn were avid SIU basketball fans, holding season tickets for over 30-years. Bob enjoyed fishing and gardening as well as working in his workshop. Never idle, Bob always had a project going.

He is survived by his wife of 68-years, Carolyn; son, Mark Dyel (Sheri); daughter, Kristy McMurray (Ronnie); grandchildren: Kasey Shurtz, Lesley Meadows, Shane Dyel, and Reid Dyel; great-grandchildren: Paxton, Abram, and Sadie Shurtz, and Logan Meadows; and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding Bob in death were his parents; and five siblings: Ann Marie, Carl, Max, Harry, and Mildred.

The family would like to thank the staff at Marshall Browning Hospital and Herrin Hospital for the love and care they showed during Bob's illness and passing. They will never know how much they were appreciated for their kindness.

Memorial services will be at Noon, Friday, February 11, 2022, at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin with Rev. April Turner, Rev. Joe Wagner and Rev. Jim Endsley officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service on Friday at the Searby Funeral Home in Du Quoin.

Please use social distancing guidelines. Everyone in attendance is required to wear a mask.

Friends may make memorials to the First United Methodist Church Weekend Warriors and will be accepted at the funeral home.

For additional information or to sign the memorial guest register, please visit www.searbyfuneralhomes.com.