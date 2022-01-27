 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bobby Joe Tegethoff

Bobby Joe Tegethoff

DE SOTO – Bobby Joe Tegethoff, 91, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale. Burial will follow at Oakland Cemetery, Carbondale with military rites. Visitation will be from 12:30 – 2 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. For more information visit www.meredithfh.com.

