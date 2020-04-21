Bonnie Copeland
0 entries

Bonnie Copeland

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DeSOTO – Bonnie Rose Copeland, 81, of DeSoto, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020, at her residence.

Bonnie was born on June 2, 1938, to Ross and Phyllis (Ford) Rees in DeSoto. She was united in marriage with Stanley D. Copeland at United Church of the Brethren in Independence, Ohio on June 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2010.

Bonnie served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. She was a very active member in her community. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of DeSoto. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Jill L. and Richard W. Keel, Jr. of Pekin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul S. and Susan Copeland of DeSoto, and John R. and Victoria E. Copeland of Sacramento, California; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley G. and Calvin L. White of DeSoto and Arlene J. and Harold L. Wells of Eureka, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Anya Rose Copeland and Benjamin Lloyd Copeland.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Sarah L. Parmer; and great-great nephew, Brayden L. Galloway.

Private family graveside services will be held at DeSoto Cemetery with military honors. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in DeSoto.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.

To leave a story or memory of Bonnie visit www.meredithfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Copeland as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News