Bonnie Copeland

DeSOTO – Bonnie Rose Copeland, 81, of DeSoto, passed away at 3:58 a.m. on Sunday, Apr. 19, 2020, at her residence.

Bonnie was born on June 2, 1938, to Ross and Phyllis (Ford) Rees in DeSoto. She was united in marriage with Stanley D. Copeland at United Church of the Brethren in Independence, Ohio on June 7, 1958. He preceded her in death on Oct. 29, 2010.

Bonnie served in the U.S. Army from 1956 to 1958. She was a very active member in her community. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church of DeSoto. Survivors include one daughter and son-in-law, Jill L. and Richard W. Keel, Jr. of Pekin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Paul S. and Susan Copeland of DeSoto, and John R. and Victoria E. Copeland of Sacramento, California; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Shirley G. and Calvin L. White of DeSoto and Arlene J. and Harold L. Wells of Eureka, Missouri; and two grandchildren, Anya Rose Copeland and Benjamin Lloyd Copeland.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband; sister, Sarah L. Parmer; and great-great nephew, Brayden L. Galloway.

Private family graveside services will be held at DeSoto Cemetery with military honors. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made to Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in DeSoto.