MAKANDA — Bonnie J. Davis, age 87, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Mar. 6, 2020.

Bonnie was born Oct. 20, 1932 in Jackson County to Hershel and Elsie (Schwartz) Mayer. Bonnie is survived by her two sons: Kerry and wife Junita Davis of Makanda; Glenn Davis and wife Claire Davis, of West Frankfort; Four Grandchildren and 9 Great Grandchildren: Joshua & Jessi Davis, Judah, Jonah, Jillian of West Frankfort; Jonathan & Sarah Davis, Caden, Natalie, Addison, Liam of Marion; Jacob and Miquelie Davis, Sophia, Olivia of Herrin; MiCaela (Davis) & Max Grzelak of New Zealand.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, and brothers Leon and Clifton Mayer.

Bonnie loved working in her garden, cooking for friends and family, and shopping. Funeral services will be held at 12 p.m., on Thursday, Mar. 12, in Meredith Funeral Home, Carbondale with Pastor Gary Darnell officiating.

Burial will follow in Lipe Cemetery, Makanda. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.

To share a memory or story of Bonnie visit meredithfh.com

