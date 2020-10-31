 Skip to main content
Bonnie J. Kinley
Bonnie J. Kinley

Bonnie J. Kinley

Kinley

JOHNSTON CITY — Bonnie J. Kinley, 93, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, 2020, in Integrity Health Care in Marion.

Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 2, in Murman and Wilson Funeral Home in Johnston City, with Pastor Stephen Hudspath officiating. Burial will be in Herrin City Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

To sign the guest register or for more information, visit www.murmanandwilson.com.

