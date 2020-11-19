CARBONDALE — Bonnie J. Slaughter Hester, 76, of Peoria, passed away at 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Methodist Medical Center.
A service to celebrate Bonnie's incredible life will be today in Jackson Funeral Home, 306 Wall St., in Carbondale. A walk through visitation will begin at 11 a.m. with the service beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Oakland Cemetery. COVID-19 regulations for gathering will be strictly followed.
In addition to flowers, the family would appreciate donations made in Bonnie's name to the following charities: American Red Cross, the Heart of Illinois United Way, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
