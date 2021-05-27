Bonnie Lavon Gaddis Spiller
ROYALTON — Bonnie Lavon Gaddis Spiller, 85, of Royalton passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 in her residence at 1:20 p.m. surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 28, 2021 in the Union Funeral Home – West Frankfort at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery in Blairsville. Visitation will be held from noon-2:00 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to the ALS Foundation and envelopes with be available at the funeral home.
