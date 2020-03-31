CARBONDALE — Bonnie Lois Marie Penrod, 85, of Anna, passed away at 1:22 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

She was born Oct. 12, 1934, at Wolf Lake to George V. and Clara R. (Kenney) Livesay. She married Earl Wayne Penrod on Oct. 5, 1990, at Ware Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2012.

Bonnie was a retired nurse from Choate Mental Health. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Cobden. Bonnie loved quilting and instilled that passion in her granddaughters by passing the tradition on to them.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}