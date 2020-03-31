CARBONDALE — Bonnie Lois Marie Penrod, 85, of Anna, passed away at 1:22 a.m. on Friday, March 27, 2020, at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.
She was born Oct. 12, 1934, at Wolf Lake to George V. and Clara R. (Kenney) Livesay. She married Earl Wayne Penrod on Oct. 5, 1990, at Ware Baptist Church. He preceded her in death on April 8, 2012.
Bonnie was a retired nurse from Choate Mental Health. She was a member of the Shiloh Baptist Church in Cobden. Bonnie loved quilting and instilled that passion in her granddaughters by passing the tradition on to them.
She is survived by her children, Patrick Copeland of Dittmer, Missouri, Larry Copeland of Dittmer, Missouri, Candace (Greg) Randles of Alto Pass; grandchildren, Marla (Steve) Latham, Jessica Copeland, Emily (Andrew) Lyons, Abby (Jesse) Richard, Ethan Copeland, Lisa (Andrew) Ellet, Kirk Randles; great grandchildren, Tyler Latham, Samantha Latham, Stephany Latham, Sydney Latham, Brittany (Mitch) Konersman, Alyssa Ellet, Lily Ellet, Randi Ellet, Katie Randles, Elijah McGee, Isaiah Richard, Leeyah Richard, Chloe Richard and Easton Richard; great great grandchildren, Wyatt Latham, Gwen Konersman and Maverick Konersman; siblings, Wayne (Barb) Livesay of Ware, Pat Ferguson of Dongola, Nancy Hobbs of Jackson, Missouri, Linda (Mike) Brown of Anna, Bob (Betty) Livesay of Wolf Lake, Kay “Sis” Carver of McClure; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Besides her husband, Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; sibling, Ben Livesay, Dorothy Easton, Betty Knight, Jim Livesay, Shirley Murkami.
Private graveside services will be held at Jonesboro Cemetery. Rev. Larry Buckles will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Renal Association or St. Jude Children's Hospital and will be accepted at the funeral home.
Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro in charge of arrangements.To view the obituary or to leave an online condolence for the family, visit www.crainsonline.com
