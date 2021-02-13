Funeral services for Bonnie Lou (Duty) White will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden with Pastor Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will follow in the Alto Pass Cemetery. Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the funeral home in Cobden.