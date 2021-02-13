Bonnie Lou (Duty) White
COBDEN — Bonnie Lou (Duty) White, 85, of Cobden, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Nature Trail Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon.
Funeral services for Bonnie Lou (Duty) White will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden with Pastor Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will follow in the Alto Pass Cemetery. Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the funeral home in Cobden.
To view the complete obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit rendlemanhilemanfh.com.
