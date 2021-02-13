 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bonnie Lou (Duty) White
0 entries

Bonnie Lou (Duty) White

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Bonnie Lou (Duty) White

COBDEN — Bonnie Lou (Duty) White, 85, of Cobden, passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Nature Trail Nursing Home in Mt. Vernon.

Funeral services for Bonnie Lou (Duty) White will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Cobden with Pastor Ed Falgout officiating. Interment will follow in the Alto Pass Cemetery. Friends may call after 1:00 p.m. until the service hour at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at the funeral home in Cobden.

To view the complete obituary and leave online condolences for the family, please visit rendlemanhilemanfh.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News