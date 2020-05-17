Bonnie Rose Franklin
0 entries

Bonnie Rose Franklin

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bonnie Rose Franklin

Franklin

HERRIN — Bonnie Rose (Mays) Franklin, 93, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, in Herrin Hospital.

Private services will be conducted.

For more information, visit rigginpillatschburkefh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Bonnie Franklin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News