Bonnie Sue Harrison
Harrison

MARION — Bonnie Sue (Link) Harrison, born Oct. 19, 1926, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, and will be deeply missed.

For complete obituary, see

https:/www.gholsonfuneralhome.com/obituaryonnie-Harrison.

