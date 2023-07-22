Brad Lee Rendleman
May 29, 1953 - July 16, 2023
JONESBORO, IL – It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Brad Lee Rendleman, age 70, of Jonesboro, who died on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at his home.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Anna First Baptist Church with Pastors Lupe Lopez and Bill Littrell officiating. Interment will be in the Jonesboro Cemetery. Friends may visit after 11 a.m. and until the service at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 22, 2023 at the Anna First Baptist Church. Masonic rites will be conducted at the Jonesboro Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriner's Hospital for Children or St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the Church and the Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home.
