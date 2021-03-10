Bradley Joseph "Brad" Weaver
Oct. 9, 1964 - March 8, 2021
THOMPSONVILLE - Bradley Joseph "Brad" Weaver, 56, of Thompsonville passed away at 1:43 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.
Brad was born on October 9, 1964 in Michigan City, Indiana to Donald Joseph and Maribeth (Ogg) Weaver. He was a 1983 graduate of Carterville High School. He was employed at WPS and worked in IT.
Brad was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Southern Illinois Metal Detecting Association.
Brad was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and also enjoyed watching the Chicago Blackhawks. He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and working in the yard.
Brad is survived by his significant other, Marci Marvel of Thompsonville; four children: Jeremy (Allison) Weaver of Marion, Lesley (Ryan) Decker of Marion, Emiley (Kevin) Hall of Thompsonville and Zander Weaver of Thompsonville; parents, Donald and Mary Beth Weaver of Carterville; seven grandchildren, Gwen, Teddy and Rosie Weaver of Marion, Alayna and Aryana Decker of Marion, Karley and Jaxon Hall of Thompsonville; sister, Laurie Weaver of Marion.
He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, George and Lillian Weaver; maternal grandparents, Orville and Elizabeth Ogg.
Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Pyle funeral home in Johnston City.
Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, at the funeral home with Fr. Mark Reyling officiating. Interment will follow in Lakeview Cemetery in Johnston City.
Pyle Funeral Home in Johnston City is entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to Zander Weaver.
Memorial envelopes will be available at the cemetery the day of service.
Due To Health Concerns Related to The COVID-19 Virus And By The Signing Of Executive Order By The Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending the visitation or service it is REQUIRED you wear a mask and social distance yourself from others.
For additional information or to sign the book of memories, please visit www.pylefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.