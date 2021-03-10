Bradley Joseph "Brad" Weaver

Oct. 9, 1964 - March 8, 2021

THOMPSONVILLE - Bradley Joseph "Brad" Weaver, 56, of Thompsonville passed away at 1:43 a.m., Monday, March 8, 2021 at his home.

Brad was born on October 9, 1964 in Michigan City, Indiana to Donald Joseph and Maribeth (Ogg) Weaver. He was a 1983 graduate of Carterville High School. He was employed at WPS and worked in IT.

Brad was of the Catholic faith. He was a member of the Southern Illinois Metal Detecting Association.

Brad was an avid Chicago Cubs baseball fan and also enjoyed watching the Chicago Blackhawks. He enjoyed metal detecting, fishing and working in the yard.

Brad is survived by his significant other, Marci Marvel of Thompsonville; four children: Jeremy (Allison) Weaver of Marion, Lesley (Ryan) Decker of Marion, Emiley (Kevin) Hall of Thompsonville and Zander Weaver of Thompsonville; parents, Donald and Mary Beth Weaver of Carterville; seven grandchildren, Gwen, Teddy and Rosie Weaver of Marion, Alayna and Aryana Decker of Marion, Karley and Jaxon Hall of Thompsonville; sister, Laurie Weaver of Marion.