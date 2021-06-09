Brenda Faye Calvert

Brenda's life was marked by selfless love, compassion, and integrity, including in her marriage to the late John "Tex" Calvert. She also gave away her love to her family and friends who survive her and with whom she experienced many highlights of life. She learned to finally love a dog with her son Wesley, daughter-in-law Brandy, and grandchildren Gideon, Josiah, and Lucy. She visited national parks with her son Winston and grandson Jasper. She took a flying lesson with her sister Sandra Conner tagging along, had Sunday night suppers with her brother-in-law and sister-in-law Jane and Jim Stalker, and made pickles for her family by marriage Pam Weinhold and her children Joel, Marla, and Kendra. She took long drives with Dwayne and Carolyn Sheumaker, played train dominos with Gail and Elliot Hill, sat in the rocking chairs with Mort and Lainey White, talked in the backyard with Diane Cash, went on field trips with Cheryl Harris, and fixed the plumbing for Brad and Mary Colwell.