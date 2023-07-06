Brenda J. Henry

June 29, 1941 - July 1, 2023

CARBONDALE - Brenda J. Henry, age 82, of Carbondale passed away at 2:36 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at home.

Graveside services will be held at Evergreen Cemetery in Makanda, IL at 10 a.m. Friday July 7, 2023 with pastor Michael R. Williams officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the donor's choice.

Walker Funeral Home and Crematory of Carbondale, IL is entrusted with arrangements.