CARBONDALE — Brenda J. Hinton, 67, departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private funeral service and burial will be held on Sunday, April 26 at Bethel AME Church in Carbondale.