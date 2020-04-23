Brenda J. Hinton
0 entries

Brenda J. Hinton

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CARBONDALE — Brenda J. Hinton, 67, departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private funeral service and burial will be held on Sunday, April 26 at Bethel AME Church in Carbondale.

Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.

Brenda J. Hinton

Hinton
To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Hinton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News