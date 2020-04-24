CARBONDALE — Brenda J. Hinton, 67, departed this life on Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. A private funeral service and burial will be held on Sunday, April 26 at Bethel AME Church in Carbondale.
Jackson Funeral Home of Carbondale is in charge of arrangements.
