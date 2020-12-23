CARBONDALE — Brenda K. Freeman, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday Dec. 21, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brenda was born on June 26, 1944, in West Frankfort, Illinois, the daughter of the late Lowell and Dorothy (Hicks) Williams. She married the love of her life, Everett Leon Freeman, on Feb. 15, 1960, in Elizabethtown, Illinois. They shared over 54 years of marriage. He preceded her in death on Nov. 9, 2014.
Brenda is survived by her children: William Richard Freeman; Deborah Kay and husband Dan Alstat; grandchildren; Jeremy Freeman; Nikki and Zach Schumacher; Travis and Meghan Drone; Sarah and Ian Fuchs; great grandchildren; Elia and Alex Schumacher; Wyatt Mestas; sister Linda and John Huffman; and many more relatives and dear friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Lowell and Dorothy Williams; and husband Everett Freeman.
Brenda will be laid to rest at North County Line Cemetery in a private memorial service.
Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Brenda loved her family and will be dearly missed by all.
