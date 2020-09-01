HERRIN — Brenda K. Thompson, 72, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.
Brenda worked as a customer service representative at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Marion. She previously worked as office manager for TCI in Marion.
Brenda was a member of Union Gospel Mission Church in Herrin. She was very active in the church, volunteering as song leader for services and Vacation Bible School.
Brenda was born Aug. 23, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Anna (Vick) Robinson.
Survivors include her daughter, Robyn Henricks of Herrin; four grandchildren, Kayelee Pettit and her husband, Drew, of De Soto, Jessica Morris and her husband, Devon, of Herrin, Taylor Chaney and Wade Rea of Herrin, Ashley Meadows and her husband, Jacob, of Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Gabe, Elliot, Ashlynn, Lahna and Isla; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Janice Robinson of Herrin; nephew, Jeff and his wife, Amy Robinson of Peoria; and numerous cousins, including special cousins, Charles “Sonny” Smith of Summerville, South Carolina, and Sandy Moore and her husband, Steve, of Herrin.
She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Chaney; and her parents.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, in Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin, with the Rev. Todd Hawk officiating. Visitation will be 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Herrin City Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to family. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home. Due to health concerns related to the COVID-19 virus and the signing of Executive Order by the Illinois Governor, if you are planning on attending visitation or services, face covered are REQUIRED and you should socially distance yourself from others.
To share a life story or leave a message of condolence, visit www.meredithwaddell.com.
