× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HERRIN — Brenda K. Thompson, 72, passed away Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, in Shawnee Senior Living in Herrin.

Brenda worked as a customer service representative at Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Marion. She previously worked as office manager for TCI in Marion.

Brenda was a member of Union Gospel Mission Church in Herrin. She was very active in the church, volunteering as song leader for services and Vacation Bible School.

Brenda was born Aug. 23, 1948, in St. Louis, Missouri, to William and Anna (Vick) Robinson.

Survivors include her daughter, Robyn Henricks of Herrin; four grandchildren, Kayelee Pettit and her husband, Drew, of De Soto, Jessica Morris and her husband, Devon, of Herrin, Taylor Chaney and Wade Rea of Herrin, Ashley Meadows and her husband, Jacob, of Indiana; five great-grandchildren, Gabe, Elliot, Ashlynn, Lahna and Isla; brother and sister-in-law, Keith and Janice Robinson of Herrin; nephew, Jeff and his wife, Amy Robinson of Peoria; and numerous cousins, including special cousins, Charles “Sonny” Smith of Summerville, South Carolina, and Sandy Moore and her husband, Steve, of Herrin.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Amy Chaney; and her parents.