× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.735.5912 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

McLEANSBORO — Brenda Sue Pedigo, 53, of McLeansboro, died at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1967, in Herrin to Thomas Caliper and Terri Hobbs. Brenda married John Pedigo Feb. 17, 1984, in Marion. She was a dietician and worked in nursing homes. Brenda loved to play online games, take care of her grandchildren and loved camping and fishing.

Survivors include her husband John Pedigo of McLeansboro; children Maranda Pedigo (husband Cole Boese) of McLeansboro, Jeremy Pedigo of McLeansboro, Ashley Smolley (husband Blake Smolley) of Sesser, and Russell Pedigo (Wife Becky Pedigo) of McLeansboro; nine grandchildren Corey Pedigo, Zach Pedigo, Layla Crump, Jullian Graves, Tyson Pedigo, MaKayla Pedigo, Trinity Graves, Kaylynn Boese and Andrew Pedigo; her father Tom Caliper (wife Debra) of Marion; her mother Terri Hobbs of Goreville; sister Crystal Bollman of Marion; brothers Jimmy Caliper, Kevin Caliper (wife Lisa) of Collinsville, Tommy Dean Caliper (wife Teresa) and David Collins of Ashville, North Carolina; and sister Kelly Collins of Goreville.

Brenda will be cremated, as per her request, and the family will be taking care of the Ashes and Holding a life of celebration on June 5th in McLeansboro at The Carlton Center, 302 East Market Street at 4 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Pedigo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.