Brenda Sue Pedigo
0 entries

Brenda Sue Pedigo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brenda Sue Pedigo

McLEANSBORO — Brenda Sue Pedigo, 53, of McLeansboro, died at 4:20 p.m. Sunday, May 31, 2020, at her residence.

She was born on Feb. 13, 1967, in Herrin to Thomas Caliper and Terri Hobbs. Brenda married John Pedigo Feb. 17, 1984, in Marion. She was a dietician and worked in nursing homes. Brenda loved to play online games, take care of her grandchildren and loved camping and fishing.

Survivors include her husband John Pedigo of McLeansboro; children Maranda Pedigo (husband Cole Boese) of McLeansboro, Jeremy Pedigo of McLeansboro, Ashley Smolley (husband Blake Smolley) of Sesser, and Russell Pedigo (Wife Becky Pedigo) of McLeansboro; nine grandchildren Corey Pedigo, Zach Pedigo, Layla Crump, Jullian Graves, Tyson Pedigo, MaKayla Pedigo, Trinity Graves, Kaylynn Boese and Andrew Pedigo; her father Tom Caliper (wife Debra) of Marion; her mother Terri Hobbs of Goreville; sister Crystal Bollman of Marion; brothers Jimmy Caliper, Kevin Caliper (wife Lisa) of Collinsville, Tommy Dean Caliper (wife Teresa) and David Collins of Ashville, North Carolina; and sister Kelly Collins of Goreville.

Brenda will be cremated, as per her request, and the family will be taking care of the Ashes and Holding a life of celebration on June 5th in McLeansboro at The Carlton Center, 302 East Market Street at 4 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Brenda Pedigo as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News