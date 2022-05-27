Brian Alec Cunningham

WESLEY CHAPEL, FL — Brian Alec Cunningham, 55, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, after a ten-month battle with lymphoma.

Brian was born in Carbondale, IL, to Floyd E. and Shirley J. Combs Cunningham. He graduated from Marion High School, Marion, IL, in 1985. He earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in the field of Exercise Science from Eastern Illinois University in 1989 and 1990, respectively. In 1993, after working for three years at the VA Clinic in Evansville, IN, he transferred to James A. Haley Veterans Hospital in Tampa, FL, for roughly 11 years.

Brian became a special education teacher in 2010. He worked for various schools and spent the last 7 years of his career at Wiregrass Ranch High School here in Wesley Chapel where he also chaperoned school activities such as sports events and school dances. Brian was a well-loved teacher who made a strong impact on his students, ensuring that they were successful in high school and beyond graduation. He was a friend and mentor to his teaching colleagues and will be missed by all.

He was Christian in faith and a founding member of St. James United Methodist Church in Tampa, FL. He served as an usher, volunteer teacher to children and youth, and as a missionary in Cuba. Brian loved people and never met a stranger. He was always eager to start a conversation with people he had just met. Brian enjoyed spending time with family and friends, going to the beach, playing poker, listening to music (an ardent Prince fan), and caring for animals. He was an avid college football fan and a lifelong fan of the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team.

He is preceded in death by his father, Floyd E. Cunningham, his sister, Sandra Rae Cunningham, his paternal grandparents Floyd F. and Helen B. Cunningham of Carbondale, IL, his maternal grandparents Alex and Winnie Combs of Percy, IL, Aunt Margaret Johnson of Percy, IL, and Aunt JoAnn Hall of Ferguson, MO. Brian is survived by his wife, Janell Cunningham, his mother, Shirley J. Cunningham, his sister K. Denise (Scott) Svetly, nephew Aaron Svetly, along with his many loving cousins and their spouses.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Brian A. Cunningham Memorial Scholarship Fund at Wiregrass Ranch High School. Please make checks payable to Wiregrass Ranch High School with Brian A. Cunningham Memorial Scholarship in the subject line and mail to WRHS, 2909 Mansfield Blvd., Wesley Chapel, FL, 33543.