Brian Eugene Pacey
1968 - 2021
CENTRALIA - Brian Eugene Pacey, age 52, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 4:20 a.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021, at his home in Centralia, Illinois, with his loving family by his side.
Brian was born on September 2, 1968 in Spring Valley, Illinois, the son of Richard Eugene and Jane Ellen (Armistead) Pacey. He started his schooling at a pilot program for the handicapped in Peoria, Illinois, at the age of three and graduated with the Centralia High School's "Class of 1988."
Brian is survived by his father, Richard Pacey of Centralia, Illinois; his little brother, Steven Pacey of Saint Louis, Missouri; and dear friends, Cydney Griffith of Carbondale, Illinois, and Baxter. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, his mother, Jane Pacey, who passed away on March 20, 2020.
Brian was confirmed in the First United Methodist Church in Centralia, Illinois. In his younger years, he qualified to go to the state Special Olympics in running and swimming and also participated in bowling for many years. Brian lived in Du Quoin, Illinois, and has been a client at Five Star Industries for the past 27 years, until his illness brought him back to Centralia to live with his father.
Brian enjoyed traveling with his family, bowling, and watching movies and television shows with Marvel and DC characters, especially Batman and Superman. He also enjoyed watching the Star Trek shows and the retro television shows of the seventies as well as professional wrestling. Brian had a complete collection of the James Bond movies, in which he could complete some of the sentences before the actors. Prior to 9-11 Brian flew alone to California to visit his brother for the week of his birthday. He loved the music of the seventies and to sing along with the recordings.
Funeral Services for Mr. Brian Eugene Pacey will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the First United Methodist Church in Centralia, Illinois, with Reverend Sidney Davis, Jr. officiating. As a result of current national health circumstances, friends are invited to join with Brian's family via Live Stream at www.centraliafumc.org at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021. Inurnment will follow in Linn Mt. Vernon Cemetery in Washburn, Illinois, at a later date. Friends may pay their respects to Brian, sign the guest book or make a memorial contribution from 9:00 a.m. until the time of his services at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 5, 2021, at the church. The family asks those who are attending to please be mindful of social distancing, wear a mask, and take any health precautions necessary to ensure a healthy environment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Brian's honor to the First United Methodist Church in Centralia, Illinois or Five Star Industries in Du Quoin, Illinois, and will be received by the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home at 134 South Elm Street in Centralia, Illinois. Please view the online obituary, send condolences or share memories with Brian's family at www.moranfuneralhome.net or on the Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home's Facebook page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.