Brian Keith Zirkelbach

He married Robbi Spreitler on March 9, 2002. Brian's greatest love and passion was his family. He loved spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren no matter where life took them. From snowboarding trips in Vail to annual beach trips in Florida, he loved traveling and going on new adventures with his family. He was an avid golfer and sports enthusiast with a competitive spirit. He loved being an active Papa to his grandsons and enjoyed playing football and basketball with them. Known for his delicious pancakes and French Toast for breakfast, Brian was an excellent chef and enjoyed bringing the family together with his amazing dishes. Brian was a pet lover and he had a special love for his dog, Enzo. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.