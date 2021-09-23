Brian Walley
DESOTO — Brian Walley, of DeSoto, died Monday, October 12, 2020. We will gather to honor his memory on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Blue Sky Vineyard in Makanda, from 1 - 6 p.m.
Brian did not want a funeral, rather, he wanted a party held in his honor. We would appreciate it if you could share a story or two of your time with him. If you don't wish to speak, please write down your memories so that we may have a token of your friendship with our son.
To view Brian's obituary, use the advanced search option, then select "past year" as the time frame.
