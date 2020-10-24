DE SOTO — Brian Walley, 35, died Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
The only child of Ron and Laura Walley, Brian graduated from Waukegan High School, where he played trumpet and performed in plays. He graduated from Logan Community College and attended SIU, studying metallurgy, concentrating in blacksmithing. He enjoyed pounding on metal and taking part in medieval fighting as a member of the Society of Creative Anachronism.
Brian was a customer advocate at Blue Cross Blue Shield in Marion.
Just before his 17th birthday, Brian was hit by a truck, suffering great bodily harm. He fought his way back from those injuries, but lately the constant, increasing pain proved too arduous. Brian could no longer find his way through that pain.
He left behind his grieving parents, maternal grandmother, Marlene Roteman, all of Gurnee; three uncles, four aunts and eight cousins. He also leaves behind his best friend and chosen “sister,” Stephanie McDivitt, her husband, Brandon, and their baby, Willow, who will miss her “Uncle Grumpy.”
Due to the pandemic, a celebration of Brian's life will be in the future.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.