On Jan. 12, 2023, Bruce David Bonner, passed away in Palm Springs, California at the age of 67. He attended Christopher High School and received a degree from Santa Ana College in 1987 with a Grade five in waste water management and utility management, retiring as CEO of Trabucco Canyon Water District in Orange County, California. He will be greatly missed by his loving family and friends and always remembered in their hearts. Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1301 Bailey Lane, Benton, IL 62812 March 11, 2023 2 p.m. To follow Christopher Civic Center 208 North Thomas St, Christopher, IL 62822.