Bruce Jilek

CARBONDALE — It is with great sadness that the Jilek Family announces the death of Bruce Jilek. Bruce passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022, at Parkway Manor in Marion, Illinois, after a short illness at the age of 85. Bruce is survived by his loving wife, Angie, and three children Robert (Charlene) Jilek and Julie Jilek (and Bill Hatley) of Herrin with his first wife, Joy (Jackson) Jilek, and daughter, Zoee Kathelene with wife, Angie. He also had six grandchildren, Robert Walker, Melinda Walker, Lindsey (Corey) Hilliard, Derek (Jami) Jilek, Breana Jilek, and Juliana Davis, and eight great-grandchildren.

Bruce was a legendary teacher and coach. He began his teaching and coaching career in Benton before moving to Herrin. While at Herrin, Bruce taught and coached at the high school and later added junior high softball to his duties. Bruce coached football, boys' and girls' basketball, softball, and golf during his 35 years at Herrin. He coached for nearly 60 years in total. Most of his success came on the softball field where he amassed over an 84% winning percentage which included over 500 wins and just over 100 losses. At one point his softball team had won 101 straight conference games. His teams advanced to the Illinois High School Athletic Association's State Softball Tournament eight times where he won four 2nd place finishes, as there were no consolation games played during those eight seasons. Bruce was inducted into the Illinois Coaches Association Hall of Fame and Herrin High School Hall of Fame. In addition, the current softball complex in Herrin is named in his honor. Bruce was always quick to deflect any accolades bestowed his way and give credit to his ball players. He was the epitome of a hard worker who studied his craft inside and out. He was constantly reading articles and books in search of new innovative ways to teach a skill and how the mind works. He continued to study until he fell ill. He was truly a groundbreaker in Title IX and modernized the game of softball in Southern Illinois. His work ethic was second to none.

Moreover, Bruce was a highly-acclaimed high school track and football star. He still holds the records for both the 100 yard and 220-yard dashes at Benton High School. He went on to play football at Southern Illinois University in 1954. Bruce attended Hill City School before being promoted onto high school. Bruce and his wife, Angie, cherished their time together with their 8-year-old daughter and close friends Moose (Maurice) and Boots (Carol) Phillips, Tony and Alisa Gualdoni, along with Rick and Micki Ellett. Paul and Deena Barger were special friends who regarded Bruce as a second father. There are countless former players who shared in their feelings about Bruce including, but not limited to, Kerri Blaylock, Jennifer Brown, Paula Clark, and Joe Hosman. Bruce was continually keeping up with where his former players were and how they were doing. Several of them would call and reach out to update him on what was happening in their lives or if they needed his advice. Bruce was an avid dog lover who rescued several dogs during his marriage to Angie. While coaching at John A. Logan College, Bruce worked with the criminal justice department in raising funds to train K-9's.

Bruce is preceded in death by his first wife, Joy, parents Rudy and Loretta (Gassaway) Jilek, brother and sister-in-laws, Dr. and Mrs. Robert (Jean) Mick. Other family members surviving Bruce include cousins, John and Delores (Dodie) Jilek, Robert and Shirley Jilek, Roger and Clara Jane (Jilek) Brown, MaryLee (Jilek) Owens, and nephew and niece Andrew (Jackie) Mick and Angela Mick. Bruce's family would like to thank the staff at Parkway Manor (Bounce Back) for their care during his last days. They were very kind and respectful during a difficult time. Also, special thanks to Bruce's father and mother-in-law, John and Barbara Brewer, for caring for him before he went into the hospital. A scholarship will be set up in Bruce's name. Family and friends are asked to donate to the Bruce Jilek Scholarship Fund to be awarded to a senior softball player at Herrin High School in lieu of flowers. Memorial Services will be 12:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Meredith-Waddell Funeral Home in Herrin with Rev. Jim Cockburn officiating. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.