ANNA — Bruce L. Agne, 84, of Anna, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at Landmark Hospital in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

He was born May 24, 1936, in Belleville, the son of August and Evelyn (Nesbit) Agne.

He married Estelle Irene Mauck on June 8, 1961. She preceded him in death on Jan. 20, 2006.

Bruce is survived by his children, Julie Peterson of Cape Coral, Florida, Jeff Agne of Anna, Phyllis (Wim) Lippers of Chapel Hill, North Carolina; grandchildren, Kayli Peterson of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Braden Peterson of Cape Coral, Florida, Elaine Lippers of Marietta, Georgia, Erin, Evelyn and Willem Lippers; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and many friends; and his special friend, Susan Hase and her family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Estelle Irene Agne; and brother, Ronald B. Agne.

Bruce was a member of the St. Mary's Catholic Church in Anna for many years. He attended the Vocational Technical Institute of Southern Illinois University. He was retired chief engineer and vice president of production at Transcraft Corporation in Anna for 35 years.